I guess tennis balls are out and golf balls are in as far as sporting goods being used as play toys.

About a week ago, video surfaced from local Springfield Country Club of a couple of foxes hanging out by the green. A gentleman was attempting to chip onto the green to finish out the hole -- which he did.

Without any hesitation, one of the foxes decided to intervene by taking the ball off the green and heading into the trees with it. Maybe the golfer had maxed out and the fox was playing the role of a USGA official.

Be that as it may, you can check out the video below:

The country club released a short, and kind of hilarious, statement about the video via Facebook .

"If your ball has mysteriously disappeared over the past month.........we think we know why"