Free Coffee and Crosswords This Saturday

Sandisfield, MA- Michelle Arnot, author of Crossword Puzzles for Dummies and Four-Letter Words: Secrets of a Crossword Insider will host a morning of coffee and crosswords on Saturday, July 28 at 10:30 am at the Sandisfield Arts Center. The event is free but reservations are recommended by going here

Michelle serves as an official at the annual American Crossword Puzzle Tournament, organized by NPR’s puzzle master, Will Shortz. While living in Tokyo she met the puzzle people who sparked the Sudoku craze. She will introduce the basic principles of American crossword puzzle construction, and peek behind the scenes at crossword puzzle development at the New York Times and the puzzles of the annual American Crossword Puzzle Tournament. Crossword puzzle guidelines will be available for solvers curious about construction. Bring all your puzzle questions to solve them together and build mental muscle!