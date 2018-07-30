Free Form Fun at Monterey Library Knox Gallery

Remember when you were a kid how much fun you had drawing and painting...on the walls inside your house? And do you remember how much trouble you got into for that? The Knox Gallery at Monterey Library is inviting you to recreate the fun without the threat of a time-out.

The library will be undergoing a major renovation,so after the finish of their current exhibit and book sale the Knox Gallery space will have large, bare, white walls! They're inviting everyone to "A Happening" this Friday Aug.3 from 4-7 P.M. For a suggested donation of $15 for adults and $5 for students, to be donated to the Friends of the Monterey Library, you can show up with your own materials: water-based paints only (NO spray paint), brushes, drop cloths, markers, pencils, glue, paper, old drawings or anything else you want to bring, and join in creating a piece of collaborative art that will last until the renovation begins in a few weeks.

They only ask that you take all of your unused materials home with you. It's also requested that you bring snacks, finger foods, or soft drinks to share, if you can.

You can find out more by contacting MaryPaul Yates at 917-453-9466. Knox Gallery, Monterey Library is at 452 Main Road, Monterey.