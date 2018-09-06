Free & Fun? It Must Be The Sheffield Fair (past photos)
The 18th annual Sheffield Fair (now and agricultural fair) is coming up this Saturday, September 8 at Sheffield Town Park (off Miller Avenue) from Noon -5:00 P.M. This free, family event has something for everyone including the following:
- Interactive Animal Displays/Showings
- Free Children's Game and Craft Tents
- Bowie the Clown
-Hayrides
-Woodsman Demos
- Face Painting
- Drum Circle
- Horse Barrel Racing
- Live Music and Magic Show
- Local Vendors, Food and Free Ice Cream
- Zipline
- Studebaker Car Show
Under the entertainment tent, you'll get to check out the following performers:
- Vance Cannon
- Dr. Easy's Sonic Box
- Jeannie Romeo
You can get complete Sheffield Fair details by going here
Check out the pictures below from last year's fair: