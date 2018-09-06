Free & Fun? It Must Be The Sheffield Fair (past photos)

The 18th annual Sheffield Fair (now and agricultural fair) is coming up this Saturday, September 8 at Sheffield Town Park (off Miller Avenue) from Noon -5:00 P.M. This free, family event has something for everyone including the following:

- Interactive Animal Displays/Showings

- Free Children's Game and Craft Tents

- Bowie the Clown

-Hayrides

-Woodsman Demos

- Face Painting

- Drum Circle

- Horse Barrel Racing

- Live Music and Magic Show

- Local Vendors, Food and Free Ice Cream

- Zipline

- Studebaker Car Show

Under the entertainment tent, you'll get to check out the following performers:

- Vance Cannon

- Dr. Easy's Sonic Box

- Jeannie Romeo

- Bowie the Clown

You can get complete Sheffield Fair details by going here

Check out the pictures below from last year's fair: