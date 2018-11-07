Free Happy Baby and Christmas Materials Swap

With Thanksgiving just a couple of weeks away, WSBS is already receiving Christmas events to pass along which is great news for you as you'll be able to plan your Christmas and Holiday activities ahead of time reducing any holiday stress that may incur. This event in particular promises to be a fun outing for the entire family (see below for more information).

There will be a Happy Baby and Christmas Decoration Swap on Nov. 17 at the Lenox Community Center, 65 Walker St., in Lenox at Noon. Items to be exchanged are gently used infants and toddler Clothing (Sizes 0 to 5T) and gently used Toys as well as Christmas Decorations. This is a free event and all are welcome. You do not need to bring items to participate. The event starts at noon, but you can arrive 15 or 20 minutes early and place items on the designated tables. Bring a bag, bring your friends and enjoy browsing for free. Questions: Call: Jen Picard 637-1154 Email: jenjane1724@gmail.com.

(press release sent to WSBS from Jen Picard for online and on-air use)