Free Screening of the Documentary One Big Home

Great Barrington, MA — The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) will host its third free community Dinner & a Movie event on Feb. 7, 2019, at 6:30 pm at The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington, MA. The free Dinner and a Movie event will feature a screening of the documentary film, One Big Home, produced and directed by Thomas Bena. A Q&A discussion with the director Thomas Bena, and documentary interviewee, Chris Murphy will follow the film. Free pizza will be served and wine will be for sale. Reservations are not required but are appreciated. Please call 413-528-7788 or email info@cdcsb.org to reserve your seat.

Set in Martha’s Vineyard, One Big Home chronicles carpenter-turned-filmmaker, Tom Bena’s journey to understand the island’s trend towards building giant houses. Bena’s film grapples with issues of housing affordability, preservation of open space, environmental responsibility, the effects of an increasing demand for second homes and, more generally, the importance of ordinary people playing an active role in determining the destiny of their communities. The film explores some of the most crucial issues currently impacting rural communities including the southern Berkshires.

“As a community with an ever growing number of second homes, we can learn a lot from what has happened on Martha’s Vineyard,” said CDCSB Executive Director, Tim Geller. “It’s essential to have these conversations in order to find the balance between having an increasingly tourist based economy and supporting the local year-round community.”

The event is co-sponsored by BerkShares, Inc., Berkshire Community Land Trust, Construct, Inc., Great Barrington Land Conservancy, Schumacher Center for a New Economics, Sheffield Land Trust, and Stockbridge Land Trust.

The CDCSB is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating job opportunities, promoting economic development, and building low-moderate income housing in the southern Berkshires. In collaboration with other local organizations, the CDCSB has helped build over 60 affordable housing units, leveraged over $36 million in private and public funding for south Berkshire County and has a current development pipeline of 94 new affordable housing units.

As a nonprofit organization, the CDCSB actively seeks support for its many ongoing projects and programs. To make a donation or for further information about the CDCSB, please visit cdcsb.org or call 413-528-7788.

