‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Toys, Animated Series In the Works

Will Smith is possibly bringing back his classic ‘90s series Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to television. The Hollywood star went on his Instagram page to hint that an animated television series is in the works.

Smith posted a photo of a cartoon version of the Bel-Air cast, including Aunt Viv, Carlton and Uncle Phil. The artwork was drawn by Howard Russell of the Sketchlab.

“Now THIS is what’s up! I had to post this hot piece by @thesketchlab. Never thought about [Fresh Prince] in terms of animation," he wrote in the caption.

Smith’s photo comes as TMZ is reporting that Fresh Prince of Bel-Air toys are in the works . According to the website, the company that owns the rights to the series just applied to trademark a bunch of new merchandise. The products will include toys, kids’ games and action figures.

There's no word if the proposed animated series has anything to do with a new line of merch coming down the pipeline.