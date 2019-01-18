Winter Storm Warning Details

The National Weather Service in Albany is reporting that a Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches with wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph is in effect from 4:00 PM Saturday through 4:00 PM Sunday for the Berkshires and surrounding areas.

Travel will be very difficult to impossible across the region Saturday night through Sunday morning with snow or ice covered roadways and in addition with very low visibility in heavy snow. Snowfall rates will be in the 1 to 3 inch an hour range at times Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The potential for blowing and drifting snow will increase Sunday afternoon into the evening with wind chills falling well below zero. A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible.