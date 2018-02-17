From an Advisory to a Warning

The Winter Weather Advisory that we posted earlier has been increased to a Winter Storm Warning. Here are the updated details from the National Weather Service :

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches are expected.

* WHERE...Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire Counties

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Be

prepared for significant reductions in visibility at

times. Snowfall rates up to an inch an hour are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

Any cancellations, postponements, closings and/or delays that get called in to the radio station will be posted on our website: wsbs.com