Full List of Berkshire County Runners in the 2018 Boston Marathon
Monday is Patriot's Day, which is highly celebrated in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. With that are two guarantees; a late morning Red Sox game at Fenway Park and the annual running of the Boston Marathon.
Tens of thousands of runners have trained throughout the year in preparation for the incredible achievement of crossing the finish line. This Monday, Berkshire County will be well represented in the race with 23 runners.
Here is the full list of scheduled Berkshire County participants for the 2018 Boston Marathon, the 122nd running of the race:
- Lauren Philbrook - 30, Williamstown
- John Kemp - 50, Sheffield
- Matt Kinnaman - 57, Lee
- Paul Gage - 47, Cheshire
- Jake Eberwein - 52, Dalton
- Abigail Wright - 23, Pittsfield
- Edward Culver - 43, Lenox
- Tim Drake - 58, Dalton
- Ken Bilodeau - 56, Becket
- David Wilson - 56, Lanesborough
- Tami Grady - 45, Pittsfield
- Joseph Gwozdz - 63, Cheshire
- Nicole Shepardson - 43, Lenox
- Carmel Kushi - 49, Pittsfield
- Jennifer Bell - 52, Dalton
- Allison Lassoe - 55, Sheffield
- Elizabeth St Clair - 59, Williamstown
- Mary Kennedy - 59, Williamstown
- Mary Sheehan - 57, Lenox Dale
- Henry Art - 73, Williamstown
- Nicole Armbrust - 43, Williamstown
- Cassie Lincoln - 24, Clarksburg
- Jacqueline Lemieux - 51, Williamstown