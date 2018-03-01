Netflix’s Fuller House just got a bit emptier. Creator and executive producer Jeff Franklin has apparently been dismissed from the franchise he created all the way back in 1987, as employees allege a history of verbal abuse and inappropriate comments on the set.

Variety confirmed as much with Netflix, who explained “We are not renewing Jeff Franklin’s production deal and he will no longer be working on Fuller House .” The article notes that Franklin was not the subject of any sexual harassment complaints, but rather that “Franklin has been accused of being verbally abusive to staffers and making inappropriate statements in the writers’ room, including making sexually charged comments about his personal relationships and sex life.” The producer also apparently had a habit of bringing dates to set and casting them in minor roles.

Surprisingly (or perhaps not), Warner Bros. TV executives were notified of Franklin’s behavior with staff at least two years ago, though it wasn’t until more recent complaints that Franklin was sufficiently investigated, and ultimately let go. Franklin has been with Full House from the beginning, and it is not known if any complaints were filed during the original run.

Nonetheless, Fuller House Season 4 is expected to move forward with a new showrunner.