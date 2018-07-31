Future of Ramsdell Library, Upcoming Presentation

This note from the Town of Great Barrington's website : The public is invited to hear a consulting firm's report on the future of the Ramsdell Library in Housatonic, on Tuesday, Aug 14 at 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Main Street in Housatonic.

Prepared by Rob Cullin of Kimberly Bolan & Associates, the report addresses how the library can best serve the community in the future with a focus on arts, youth programming and collaborative space usage. The report was prepared by reviewing the facility and services, surveying patrons and holding community forum meetings.

The public is invited to attend the presentation on Aug. 14.