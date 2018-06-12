Last week, a Game of Thrones prequel series got a pilot order from HBO, but like winter, more prequels are coming. George R.R. Martin took to his blog this week to share some clarifying details on what the new spinoff from Kick-Ass screenwriter Jane Goldman will be about (and how far in the past it’s set), plus updates on the other prequels that are in the works.

We know the pilot from Goldman will feature all new characters and chronicle the dark ages of the Seven Kingdoms, from “horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers.” But just how long ago are we talking? And is there any chance we’ll see some familiar faces – maybe the Children of the Forest? the Night King as a man again? According to Martin, don’t get your hopes up:

This is a prequel, not a sequel. None of the characters or actors from Game of Thrones will appear in the new show. All of the successor shows we’ve been developing have been prequels, as I have mentioned before. This one really puts the PRE in prequel, since it is set not ninety years beforeGame of Thrones (like Dunk & Egg), or a few hundred years, but rather ten thousand years (well, assuming the oral histories of the First Men are accurate, but there are maesters at the Citadel who insist it has only been half that long).

Martin says things are still very early on with the pilot, with no cast, director, locations, or title chosen yet, though he does have an idea for one. “My vote would be The Long Night, which says it all,” Martin says for his ideal title, “but I’d be surprised if that’s where we end up. More likely HBO will want to work the phrase ‘Game of Thrones’ in there somewhere.”

Out of the five writers HBO brought on to develop prequel concepts – Goldman, Max Borenstein, Brian Helgeland, Carly Wray and Bryan Cogman – the one from the Kingsman: The Golden Circle screenwriter was what that got a pilot order. But Martin reveals that out of those remaining writers, one project was shelved, while three are still actively in the works. “Three more Game of Thrones prequels, set in different periods and featuring different characters and storylines, remain in active development,” he wrote. Martin said at least one of those could get a pilot order, which Deadline suggested last week.

While Game of Thrones is closing out next year with its eighth and final season, Martin’s world will continue on screen. Oh, and he wants you to know Winds of Winter is still his top priority. OK George, we’ll believe it when we see it.