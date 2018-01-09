Garrison Keillor In Talks with MPR

Garrison Keillor, former host of "A Prairie Home Companion", is in talks with Minnesota Public Radio regarding last November's separation of their association after reports of Keillor's "inappropriate behavior" surfaced.

MPR confirmed on their website the news that Keillor posted on Facebook last week: that the parties were in negotiations, and were "talking about issues related to transition of their business relationship."

The popular radio host and author brought his "Prairie Home Companion" to Tanglewood in the Berkshires quite often. The allegations of "inappropriate behavior" broke just as Keillor was about to appear in an unrelated show at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield last November. MPR announced his firing the same day, and the show was abruptly cancelled.

That was Keillor's first cancelled gig, but the fall out continues to the present day. On Monday, the Kennedy Center announced Keillor would not be appearing at the famed venue's Concert Hall on May 11.