GB Early Voting Information

From the Town of Great Barrington

Early voting continues Monday through Friday (Oct. 29-Nov. 2) at Great Barrington Town Hall, from 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Absentee ballot applications (available in the Clerk's office or by going here ) must be received by the Town Clerk by 12:00 noon Monday, Nov. 5. Completed absentee ballots must be received by the Town Clerk by 8:00 PM on Election Day, November 6, 2018.

On Election Day, the polls are open from 7:00 AM -8:00 PM at the Great Barrington Fire Station, 37 State Road, for voters in Precincts A, C and D, and for Precinct B voters, at Housatonic Community Center, 1064 Main Street.