GB Fire Department Rescues Dog Following Fall

GREAT BARRINGTON -- Chief Charles Burger reports that the Great Barrington Fire Department rescued a dog after it fell off a cliff earlier Sunday.

At approximately 2:00 PM, Great Barrington Fire was dispatched to Monument Mountain for a report that a dog fell from a cliff. Upon arrival, firefighters learned that a couple was hiking with their labradoodle, Bella, when the dog slid over the rock face near Squaw Peak.

After another passing hiker assisted by climbing across the boulders and identified the dog's location, Great Barrington firefighters were able to access the crevice and retrieve the dog. Firefighters then rappelled down with the dog, and provided her a ride too the bottom of the mountain on a UTV.

Bella was friendly and cooperative throughout the rescue, and did not appear to be seriously injured. Her owners took her to a veterinarian for evaluation.

The Egremont Fire Department, Great Barrington Police and Southern Berkshire Ambulance assisted in the response.

"Our firefighters did an excellent job responding to this incident by utilizing their extensive training in rope rescues," Chief Burger said. "I'm glad that Bella wasn't badly hurt, and we were happy to be able to reunite her with her owners."

Bella is the second dog to fall from Squaw Peak in the last few months. Hikers are advised to use caution when hiking the trail, which is not well suited for dogs, and to keep their dogs leashed if they choose to bring them along.

Firefighters were on scene for over two hours, and cleared the area at approximately 4:30 PM

