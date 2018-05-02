GB Fire District Annual Meeting and Elections Upcoming
Here’s a reminder to all Great Barrington Fire District residents: the Annual Meeting and Elections will be held on Monday May 14 at the Great Barrington Fire District Water Department, which is at 17 East St. in Great Barrington. Polls will be open from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. The Annual Meeting will begin at 7 P.M.
The warrant for the Annual Meeting has been posted for review at the following locations:
- Great Barrington Fire District Office at 17 East St.;
- Great Barrington Town Hall at 334 Main St.;
- Great Barrington Post Office at 222 Main St.;
- Mason Library 231 Main St.