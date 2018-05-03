GB Little League and Softball Results from May 2

Great Barrington Little League - Berkshire Orthopedic defeated Baba Louie's 17 to 4.

For Berkshire Orthopedic, Greyson Beacco pitched four solid inning's with 6 strike outs and he had a base hit. Owen Wade pitched the last two inning's with 5 strike outs. He also had two hits. Ty Stalker, Garrett Curtin, Ben Gross, Sam St.'Peter, Parker Smith and Joe Giumarro combined for 14 hits.

For Baba Louie's, Chris Paul had a strong outing on the mound and also at the plate with a triple. Sean Reynolds had two hard it singles. Mark Bailey pitched three strong inning's with 4 strike outs.

Local Softball - Mount Everett Sheffield Blue clinches Lead in sixth Inning for victory over G.A. Blanco

Mount Everett Sheffield Blue nabbed the lead late in the game in a 12-6 victory over G.A. Blanco on Wednesday. In the top of the sixth Glee threw a wild pitch allowing one run across the plate for Mount Everett Sheffield Blue.

Mount Everett Sheffield Blue earned the victory despite allowing G.A. Blanco to score five runs in the third inning. G.A. Blanco's big inning was driven by walks by Mary, Mari, Glee, Dakota, and Kali.

Mount Everett Sheffield Blue fired up the offense in the first inning. Mount Everett Sheffield Blue scored one run on a stolen base.

G.A. Blanco knotted the game up at six in the bottom of the third inning. Kali drew a walk, scoring one run.

Emily Steuernagle pitched Mount Everett Sheffield Blue to victory. She lasted three innings, allowing seven hits and one run while striking out seven and walking zero. Diana Colpitts and Jordyn Jaimeson entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

Emma took the loss for G.A. Blanco. She surrendered six runs on two hits over three innings, striking out four.

Jaimeson led Mount Everett Sheffield Blue with two hits in two at bats. Mount Everett Sheffield Blue tore up the base paths, as four players stole at least two bases. Jaide Evans led the way with five. Mount Everett Sheffield Blue was sure-handed and didn't commit a single error. Allison Steuernagle made the most plays with 13.

G.A. Blanco collected seven hits on the day. Dakota and Kali each collected multiple hits for G.A. Blanco.

Gt. Barrington Girls Softball - Senior Division:

G. A. Blanco played host to the Sheffield Gold Team. The visiting Sheffield Gold defeated G.A. Blanco 12-6.