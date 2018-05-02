GB Little League Results from May 01
Great Barrington Little League Baseball - May 1st - Black Diamond defeated Great Barrington Police 13-5 in Little League action last evening.
Kyle Wellenkamp pitched three scoreless innings for Black Diamond while hitting a double with 2 RBI's. Dom Calutti had a pair of hits, Keller Westcott hit a double and Gabe Fahey contributed with a single and threw out his first little league runner attempting to steal.
Waverly Coyne crushed a double down the left field line scoring two for GB Police. Tyler Sprague, Griffin Touponce and Andrew Starczewski each singled with RBI's. Andrew also had a great catch in centerfield.