GB Minor League Championship Decided

On Saturday, Fairview and Aloisi Electric played for the Great Barrington Minor League Championship. After a well-played game from both teams, Fairview emerged as a 9-8 walk-off winner.

For Fairview, Brody Kinna had 4 hits including a 3 run double in the bottom of the sixth. Andrew Miller followed that with a double of his own and ended up scoring on the play to end the game. Eric Miller also had a triple and Landon Havens had a single and an RBI.