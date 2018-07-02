GB Minor League Championship Decided

On Saturday, Fairview and Aloisi Electric played for the Great Barrington Minor League Championship. After a well-played game from both teams, Fairview emerged as a 9-8 walk-off winner.

For Fairview, Brody Kinna had 4 hits including a 3 run double in the bottom of the sixth. Andrew Miller followed that with a double of his own and ended up scoring on the play to end the game. Eric Miller also had a triple and Landon Havens had a single and an RBI.

For Aloisi, Aiden Decker pitched another solid game and had 2 hits including a double. Darius Taliaferro and Odin Sisco each had two hits of their own.

