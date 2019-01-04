GB Native Joins CDCSB

Great Barrington, MA — January 4, 2018 — The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) announces the addition of Great Barrington native, Alfred Brewer as a full-time AmeriCorps Member, serving on the CDCSB staff for the next ten months. As Associate Project Manager, Alfred will work closely with the CDCSB team on current projects building affordable housing and providing community outreach.

Alfred received a Bachelor of Music Performance from The New England Conservatory of Music in May, 2016. Since graduating, Alfred has worked in the field of entertainment, travel, and legal professions in Montreal, Boston, and Vermont. “I am eager to make a positive contribution to my local community,” said Alfred. “I can’t wait to get to work addressing the deep need for affordable housing in south Berkshire County.”

The position, Associate Project Manager, is part of the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) AmeriCorps program. LISC provides resources to community-based organizations to help transform underserved neighborhoods into healthy and sustainable communities. The LISC AmeriCorps program places AmeriCorps Members with local non-profit partners working to revitalize rural neighborhoods. In addition to the AmeriCorps position, CDCSB received a $7,000 LISC grant to cover a part of the expense.

“We are thrilled that we were awarded a LISC AmeriCorps position to help staff the CDCSB. Alfred’s enthusiasm and connection to the community will benefit the CDC in many ways,” said CDCSB Executive Director, Tim Geller. “Alfred is the third AmeriCorps Member to serve with us and we are very grateful for the value these Members bring to the work that we do for the community.”

CDCSB is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating job opportunities, promoting economic development, and building low-moderate income housing in the southern Berkshires. In collaboration with other like-minded organizations, CDCSB has helped build over 60 affordable housing units, leveraged over $36 million in private and public funding for south Berkshire County and has a current development pipeline of 94 new affordable housing units.

As a nonprofit organization, CDCSB actively seeks support for its many ongoing projects and programs. To make a donation or for further information about CDCSB, please visit cdcsb.org or call 413-528-7788.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire for online and on-air use, picture sent to WSBS from CDCSB for online use)