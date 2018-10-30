GB Overnight Parking Ban Information

From The Town of Great Barrington

Overnight on-street parking rules go into effect starting Nov. 15 through March 30, to make way for winter snow removal.

During these months no parking is allowed on town streets between 1:00 AM and 6:00 AM and violators will be ticketed. Vehicles that block town snowplows will be towed at the owners' expense.

Overnight parking is permitted in several parking lots downtown, including the Town Hall lot, the lot at the top of Railroad Street, the Castle Street lot and the Mason Library parking lot. Signs are installed in lots where overnight parking is permitted.

Starting Nov. 1, the Great Barrington Police Department will issue reminder notifications regarding the upcoming parking regulations.