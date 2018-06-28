GB Plastic Water Bottle Ban May Not Stick Around

A hot item in the media as of late is the banning of the sale of single-serve plastic water bottles containing still water, one liter or less in the town of Great Barrington. A few months ago when this ban was potentially going to take effect, we asked folks for their opinions on this topic via the WSBS Facebook page. Well, we had a storm of comments and opinions which was to be expected. You can see those comments by going here.

Now it looks like there may be a light at the end of the tunnel for those who disagree with the ban. A group has formed and they are looking to repeal the recent plastic water bottle ban in Great Barrington. The group has raised enough signatures and will now be granted a special town meeting which will be more than likely coming up in July.