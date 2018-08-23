GB Police and Fire Depts Respond to Two Crashes

GREAT BARRINGTON -- Police Chief William Walsh and Fire Chief Charles Burger report that the Great Barrington Police and Fire Departments responded to two crashes yesterday, including one that resulted in an arrest on OUI charges, and another involving a pedestrian.

RAYMOND R. WEIR, AGE 22, of BECKET, was arrested and charged with Operating Under the Influence of Liquor.

On Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 3:19 p.m., police, firefighters and Southern Berkshire Ambulance were dispatched to a report of a one-car crash in the area of 43 Monument Valley Road. Upon arrival, first responders observed that a Hyundai Santa Fe with three occupants had crashed through a guard rail and come to rest down an embankment.

Following an on-scene investigation, WEIR was placed under arrest after failing field sobriety tests. A female passenger was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. WEIR was arraigned this morning in Berkshire District Court.

Additionally, at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22, Great Barrington Police and Firefighters responded to the intersection of Crissey Road and Stockbridge Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Following an on-scene investigation, police determined that the vehicle involved was stopped on Crissey Road attempting to turn right onto Stockbridge Road when a female pedestrian began to cross Crissey Road. Officers also determined that the driver's view was blocked by a second vehicle that was attempting to turn left, and the driver turning right subsequently struck the pedestrian at a low speed, knocking her down and causing injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital by Southern Berkshire Ambulance. The driver of the vehicle involved was not cited.

