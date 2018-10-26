GB Police Arrest Man Following Home Invasion

GREAT BARRINGTON -- Chief William Walsh reports that the Great Barrington Police Department arrested a man earlier this week following a home invasion.

MICHAEL THORPE, JR., AGE 36, WHOSE LAST KNOWN ADDRESS WAS IN GREAT BARRINGTON, was arrested and charged with:

Breaking and Entering in the Daytime for a Felony

Assault and Battery on a Disabled Person Over 60

Threat to Commit a Crime (Murder)

Unarmed Robbery of a Person Over 60

Destruction of Property

Trespassing

On Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 1:30 p.m. Great Barrington Police were dispatched to a Park Street home for a report of a past break-in and assault. Upon arrival, officers conducted an on-scene investigation and learned that the victim was home when a man, later identified as THORPE, kicked in the back door of the home and entered.

THORPE, who is known to the victim, was allegedly carrying her purse when she discovered him inside her home. He then allegedly assaulted her, threatened to kill her and demanded any money or prescriptions she had in her possession.

After retrieving some cash, THORPE fled the scene and was located a short time later at the Monument Mountain Motel and taken into custody by Officer Samuel Stolzar. The victim was transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the home invasion, which were not believed to be life-threatening.

THORPE was held on $10,000 bail pending his arraignment in Southern Berkshire District Court, which took place Thursday.

