GB Police Arrest Man for Assault (video)

CAMBRIDGE, MA (July 23, 2018) - An Elizabeth Warren supporter was handcuffed and arrested on Sunday afternoon, July 22 for violently assaulting Independent U.S. Senate Candidate Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai. Paul D. Solovay, age 74, of Hillsdale, New York came from across the street and was getting ready to attack Dr. Ayyadurai with an umbrella.

Dr. Ayyadurai had assembled with his supporters across the road from Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington where Elizabeth Warren was scheduled to speak. Dr. Ayyadurai was speaking into his megaphone when Solovay approached him. He then lunged at Dr. Ayyadurai and smashed the megaphone into Dr. Ayyadurai's face. Dr. Ayyadurai was bleeding and his lips were swollen as a result of this attack.

Solovay was immediately subdued, handcuffed, arrested, and was charged with Assault and Battery and Disorderly Conduct. Solovay was subsequently transported to the Great Barrington police station for booking. He was later released on personal recognizance and was scheduled to be arraigned today in Southern Berkshire District Court.

These are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The entire episode was captured on video which can be seen below.

(The above information was taken from a combination of press releases: Shive4Senate and from the Great Barrington Police Department. Both press releases along with video/image were sent to WSBS for online/on-air use)