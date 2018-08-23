GB Police Arrest Man for Trespassing and Disorderly Conduct

GREAT BARRINGTON -- Chief William Walsh reports that the Great Barrington Police Department arrested a man yesterday on trespassing and disorderly conduct charges.

EDWARD LAWRENCE, AGE 46, whose last known residence was in GREATBARRINGTON, but is currently homeless, was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Trespassing.

On Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 4 p.m., Great Barrington Police were dispatched to Christian Hill Commons for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located LAWRENCE yelling profanities and insulting bystanders in the common area.

LAWRENCE, who had previously been issued a no-trespass order for Christian Hill Commons, failed to comply with officers' requests to calm down and was subsequently placed under arrest.

LAWRENCE was held overnight pending his arraignment this morning.

These are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

