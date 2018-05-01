GB Police Arrest Woman Driving Stolen Vehicle

GREAT BARRINGTON -- Chief William Walsh reports that Great Barrington Police arrested a woman on Monday who was driving a car that was alleged to have been stolen.

STEFANIA E. PETURSSON, AGE 26, OF BELMONT was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

On Monday morning, April 30, Officer Joseph O'Brien was driving on Stockbridge Road when he passed a vehicle matching the description of a car that had been reported stolen out of Erving two days prior.

Officer O'Brien pulled the driver over and identified her as PETURSSON. Through the subsequent investigation it was confirmed that the vehicle she was driving was the car that had been reported stolen and she was placed under arrest.

Inside the vehicle, officers found several needles and a crack pipe which were seized as evidence.

After being booked, PETURSSON was transferred to the custody of Erving Police.

These are allegations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.