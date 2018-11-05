GB Police Association’s Annual Fund Drive

The Great Barrington Police Association is asking for your support in their annual fund drive. All of your donations go directly to the G.B.P.A. Throughout the year, your contributions allow the association to continue to support many programs in and around our community. The association recognizes that economic times are very demanding, and appreciate any donation you are able to make to the G.B.P.A., so they are able to continue to support these local programs.

In the past year the G.B.P.A. has donated to the following:

Great Barrington Little League

Muddy Brook Elementary Public Safety Day

Southern Berkshire Youth Football

Monument Mountain Regional High School Football

Housatonic Basketball League

Golden Knights Basketball League

M.M.R.H.S. Boys Basketball

Watson Fund

Gould Farm

Boy Scout Troop 23

Kiwanis Club

Community Health Programs

Hospice Care in the Berkshires

Elder Services of Berkshire County

Massachusetts Special Olympics

Mt. Everett Culinary Program

American Federation for Suicide Prevention

Baystate Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit & Connecticut Children's Medical Center

In addition, the G.B.P.A. also provides scholarships to the students of Monument Mountain Regional High School.

Once again the G.B.P.A. will be raffling off a home surveillance system. Any donation you can make will go a long way in their efforts to continue to support the numerous requests the G.B.P.A. receives each year and is greatly appreciated.

The association's President, Jonathan B. Finnerty thanks the residents of Great Barrington and the many people who support their efforts each year.

If you did not receive an envelope in the mail and want to make a donation, call The Great Barrington Police Association at (413) 528-0306.

(above information sent to WSBS from The Great Barrington Police Association for online and on-air use, article image taken from The Great Barrington Police Department's Facebook page )