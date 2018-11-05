GB Police Association’s Annual Fund Drive
The Great Barrington Police Association is asking for your support in their annual fund drive. All of your donations go directly to the G.B.P.A. Throughout the year, your contributions allow the association to continue to support many programs in and around our community. The association recognizes that economic times are very demanding, and appreciate any donation you are able to make to the G.B.P.A., so they are able to continue to support these local programs.
In the past year the G.B.P.A. has donated to the following:
Great Barrington Little League
Muddy Brook Elementary Public Safety Day
Southern Berkshire Youth Football
Monument Mountain Regional High School Football
Housatonic Basketball League
Golden Knights Basketball League
M.M.R.H.S. Boys Basketball
Watson Fund
Gould Farm
Boy Scout Troop 23
Kiwanis Club
Community Health Programs
Hospice Care in the Berkshires
Elder Services of Berkshire County
Massachusetts Special Olympics
Mt. Everett Culinary Program
American Federation for Suicide Prevention
Baystate Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit & Connecticut Children's Medical Center
In addition, the G.B.P.A. also provides scholarships to the students of Monument Mountain Regional High School.
Once again the G.B.P.A. will be raffling off a home surveillance system. Any donation you can make will go a long way in their efforts to continue to support the numerous requests the G.B.P.A. receives each year and is greatly appreciated.
The association's President, Jonathan B. Finnerty thanks the residents of Great Barrington and the many people who support their efforts each year.
If you did not receive an envelope in the mail and want to make a donation, call The Great Barrington Police Association at (413) 528-0306.
(above information sent to WSBS from The Great Barrington Police Association for online and on-air use, article image taken from The Great Barrington Police Department's Facebook page)