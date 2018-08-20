GB Police Respond to State Road Crash

GREAT BARRINGTON -- Chief William Walsh reports that the Great Barrington Police Department responded to a crash on State Road this afternoon.

At 2:15 p.m., Great Barrington Police were dispatched to the area of 359 State Rd. for a report of a crash. Upon arrival officers located a Jeep Liberty on its side with its driver and lone occupant trapped inside, as well as a Honda Civic nearby that was involved in the crash.

The Great Barrington Fire Department responded and freed the driver of the Jeep from the vehicle. Both drivers were subsequently transported by Southern Berkshire Ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

An initial investigation indicates that the two vehicles were traveling in opposite direction on State Road when the driver of the Civic attempted to turn left into a driveway. The Jeep swerved to the right in an attempt to avoid the Civic and subsequently struck a barrier, skidded and rolled onto its side.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, and the driver of the Jeep was issued an Immediate Threat License Suspension.

The Stockbridge and Monterey Police Departments both provided mutual aid at the scene of the crash.

