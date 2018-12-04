GB Police Seeking Information

The Great Barrington Police Department is seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Seekonk Road and Seekonk Cross Road sometime in the early morning hours of Dec. 02. An unknown vehicle struck the street sign and fence at this intersection and then proceeded to cut the fence with some type of saw before driving on through the horse field. Fortunately no animals were in the field at the time.

It is believed that the involved vehicle is a large SUV or pickup and should have significant front end damage. Anyone with any information is asked to call the GBPD at 528-0306 or email Officer Elias Casey at ECasey@townofgb.org.

(image taken from the Great Barrington Police Department's Facebook page )