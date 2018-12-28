GB Police to Host Community Police Academy

GREAT BARRINGTON -- Chief William Walsh is pleased to announce that the Great Barrington Police Department's Community Police Academy will be held in January and residents are encouraged to sign up. The program runs from Jan. 15-31 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. at the Great Barrington Police Department, 465 Main St. Participants must be at least 18-years-old and must live or work in Great Barrington. The Community Police Academy is designed for community members seeking to understand and learn about law enforcement and police services in Great Barrington.

Topics that the course will cover include: How police officers work, special police operations, use of force, policies and procedures, criminal law and investigations.

"This is a great opportunity for our residents to gain a better understanding of what our officers do and how we serve our community," Chief Walsh said. "We hope to see a large turnout of participants and our officers look forward to getting to know some of our community members on a more personal level."

Space is limited and eligible participants are required to submit an application. To download the application click here , and return it to the police station, 465 Main St.

For more information or to enroll contact Sgt. Adam Carlotto by calling 413-528-0306 ext. 143 or email acarlotto@townofgb.org.

