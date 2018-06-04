GB Rotary Club Names its Citizen of the Year

The Great Barrington Rotary Club, at its weekly meeting on Wednesday May 30th, recognized Tracy Seckler as its citizen of the year.

The Berkshire Edge reports, Seckler is best known for her work in establishing Charley’s Fund with her husband Benjy. She has done a remarkable job to raise $36-plus million to support research on ‘Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy’ – which is a very severe type of the disease.

Her son Charley is an 11th grader at Monument Mountain Regional High School. Confronted with Charley’s diagnosis, Seckler channeled her energy to make his life better, find a cure and raise awareness. Perhaps more importantly, she has been a vocal advocate to push for change at the local and national level.

Her efforts have led to the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of Eteplersin, an innovative new treatment.

