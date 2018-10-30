GB Rotary To Sponsor Pancake Breakfast for a Great Cause

The Great Barrington Rotary Club is sponsoring a pancake breakfast this Sunday, Nov. 4 to benefit the Southern Berkshire Girl Scout Troop. Tickets are $6 and kids age five and under are free. The breakfast will be taking place at Berkshire South Regional Community Center, 15 Crissey Road in Great Barrington from 8:00 AM - 11:30 AM.

