GB Seeks Volunteers for Various Town Committees
From the Town of Great Barrington
The Town of Great Barrington is accepting letters of interest from residents/registered voters to fill the following vacancies:
Cultural Council (13) until 2021
Historic District Commission Alternate (1) until 2020
Fence Viewers (1) until 2021
Parks Commissioners (1) until 2020
Conservation Commission (1) until 2019
Design Advisory Committee (Citizen-at-Large) until 2023
Letters of interest must be submitted to:
Selectboard, Town of Great Barrington
Town Hall
334 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA
01230
or via email to Helen Kuziemko, hkuziemko@townofgb.org