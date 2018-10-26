GB Seeks Volunteers for Various Town Committees

From the Town of Great Barrington

The Town of Great Barrington is accepting letters of interest from residents/registered voters to fill the following vacancies:

Cultural Council (13) until 2021

Historic District Commission Alternate (1) until 2020

Fence Viewers (1) until 2021

Parks Commissioners (1) until 2020

Conservation Commission (1) until 2019

Design Advisory Committee (Citizen-at-Large) until 2023

Letters of interest must be submitted to:

Selectboard, Town of Great Barrington

Town Hall

334 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA

01230

or via email to Helen Kuziemko, hkuziemko@townofgb.org