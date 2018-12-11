From the Town of Great Barrington

The Town of Great Barrington will host a special Selectboard Meeting at the Claire Teague Senior Center at 917 Main Street on Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 6:00 PM. Here is a look at this Wednesday's agenda.

1. Call to Order

2. SB - Appointment of Member to the Design Advisory Committee (Citizen at Large). (Discussion/Vote)

3. SB - Hearing on the Matter of the Request for Removal of the Housing Authority Member. (Discussion/Vote)

4. Citizen Speak Time

5. Adjournment

Pursuant to MGL. C, 30A sec. 20 (f), after notifying the chair of the public body, any person may make a video or audio recording of an open session of a meeting of a public body, or may transmit the meeting through any medium. At the beginning of the meeting, the chair shall inform other attendees of any such recordings. Any member of the public wishing to speak at the meeting must receive permission of the chair. The listings of agenda items are those reasonably anticipated by the chair which may be discussed at the meeting. Not all items listed may in fact be discussed and other items not listed may also be brought up for discussion to the extent permitted by law.