GB Selectboard’s Meeting Agenda for Feb. 11

The next Town of Great Barrington Selectboard Meeting is coming up this Monday, Feb. 11, 7:00 PM at Town Hall, 334 Main Street. Here's the agenda for Monday's meeting.

7:00 PM Open Meeting

(1) Call to Order

(2) Approval of Minutes (11/26/18 Regular Meeting; 1/26/19 Regular Meeting)

(3) Selectboard's Announcements/Statements

A: General Comments by the Board

(4) Town Manager's Report:

A: Department Updates

B. Project Updates

5. Old Business

A: Housatonic Elementary School Discussion and Next Steps. (Discussion/Vote)

6. New Business

A: SB - Referral of Proposed Zoning Amendments to the Planning Board for a Public Hearing. (Discussion/Vote)

B. SB - Execute Grant of Easement over a portion of the Town's Wastewater Treatment Plant to Community Development Corporation (CDC) of South Berkshire, as authorized by May 1, 2017 Annual Town Meeting. (Discussion/Vote).

C. Community Growth Partners - Host Agreement Application to locate Retail Marijuana Establishment at 783 Main Street, Great Barrington. (Discussion.Vote)

7. Citizen Speak Time

8. Selectboard's Time

9. Media Time

10. Adjournment

Next Selectboard Meeting: Monday, Feb 25, 2019, 7:00 PM

