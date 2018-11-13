GBAM’s Holiday Market Returns

It's the return of the Great Barrington Arts Market's (GBAM) annual Delightful and Delectable Holiday Market, a unique holiday sale featuring the best of the Berkshires handmade gifts and delicious giftable treats. The holiday market returns to the beautifully restored Saint James Place on Main Street in Great Barrington, MA.

GBAM’s mission is to provide revenue for Berkshire based/ local artists and offer locally made products to consumers in a holiday market venue.

The Delightful and Delectable Holiday Market will coincide with special holiday programming at the Saint James Theater. This collaboration will offer attendees a unique experience to peruse and shop a beautifully curated market before a weekend of festive musical performances.

Scheduled performances include Roger the Jester presents SOLFESTNUHKWANZMAS, Saturday 12/15, at 11:00 AM & 3:00 PM and Berkshire Lyric presents their acclaimed Christmas concert featuring Berkshire Lyric Chorus, Melodious Accord and the Blafield Children’s Chorus, Sunday 12/16 at 3:00 PM

Dates and times for the Holiday Market include the following:

Preview Event: Friday, Dec. 14 , 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Saturday, Dec. 15, 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sunday, Dec. 16, 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

You can further details and ticket information by going here

