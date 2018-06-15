Get Hopped Up for Health This Saturday with VIM and Big Elm

This Saturday, June 16, Volunteers In Medicine (VIM), serving the Berkshires from Great Barrington, invites you to get "Hopped Up For Health".

Big Elm Brewery in Sheffield will serve as the start and finish lines for the 5K and 12K Run or Walk, which starts at 10 A.M. and a 50 mile recreational bike ride with a Strava segment starting at 9:00. You can participate in either event or just come out and join the fun.

If you do run, walk or bike, you'll be rewarded for your efforts: a free specially-brewed beer from Big Elm will be free to each adult finisher. There will also be Jaju Pierogis and sausages from Sky View Farm in Sheffield, all for sale--which is enough right there to make me show up! T-Shirts and free post-event therapeutic massage will be available too, first come first served. Check it out and sign up at VIM's website.