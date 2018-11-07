Get Ready for a Chocolate and Wine Extravaganza

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Berkshire County is hosting a Chocolate and Wine Extravaganza on Nov. 17 at the Stationery Factory, located at 63 Flansburg Ave. in Dalton. The fundraiser will showcase local merchants, which you can view by going here

There will also be a silent auction, and all attendees will receive a commemorative wine glass.

The VIP portion of the event includes samplings of high-end quality ciders, wine and vodka, and crafted beers. Preferred parking, live entertainment and refreshments will be held from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. The general admission portion of the event will be held from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. You can get VIP and general admission ticket information by going here

All proceeds will support the programs of NAMI Berkshire County, which provides information, referrals, classes, workshops, support groups and advocacy to family members and caregivers of people living with mental illnesses throughout Berkshire County.

About NAMI Berkshire County

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Berkshire County provides information, referrals, classes, workshops, support groups and advocacy to family members and caregivers of people living with mental illnesses throughout Berkshire County. NAMI Berkshire County’s vision is one of an integrated community where acceptance and hope are widespread.

(press release sent to WSBS from NAMI Berkshire County for online and on-air use)

(photo: Dr. Andrew Gerber - Board Member of NAMI Berkshire County in the WSBS on-air studio)