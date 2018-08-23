Get Ready for a ‘Fun Day’ This Saturday (past event photos)

Blue Rider Stables annual Fun Day event is coming up this Saturday at French Park in North Egremont from 10:00 AM - 4:00 P.M. This free event has something for the entire family including games for kids of all ages, pony rides, hay rides, bounce house, crafts and more. Their will be refreshments and a silent auction. Below is the event schedule for the day.

10:00 A.M. - Noon: WSBS' Jesse Stewart broadcasting live

10:00 A.M. - 3:00 P.M: Silent Auction (money raised from the Silent Auction goes toward care and health for the horses especially as winter approaches)

11:00 A.M. - Noon: Roger The Jester

Noon - 12:30 P.M: Vaulting Demo

1:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M: Maggie McRae and Aldo Lavaggi

2:30 P.M. - 3:30 P.M: Vaulting

3:30 P.M. - 4:30 P.M: The Pick B's will perform live

4:00 P.M. - 4:30 P.M. Folks/highest bidders can pick up their Silent Auction items

You can get complete Fun Day details by going here

Below are some photos from past Blue Rider Stables 'Fun Day'

