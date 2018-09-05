Get Ready For Heritage Walk Weekends

The Upper Housatonic Valley National Heritage Area is inviting tri-state region residents to participate in the 17th annual Heritage Walks Weekends which will be held at various locations on September 8, 9 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30.

You can enjoy 63 free, guided interpretive walking tours at historic, cultural and outdoor nature sites that are located throughout Berkshire county's Housatonic River Valley and across the border in neighboring Litchfield county, Connecticut.

You can find detailed brochures at area libraries, post offices and local stores. For more detailed information, go here