Get Ready for The 5th Annual Cupcake Wars

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Berkshire County will hold its 5th Annual Cupcake Wars Fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Berkshire Hills Country Club, located at 500 Benedict Road in Pittsfield.

Bakeries from throughout Berkshire County – including Sarah’s Cheesecake & Café, Gimme Some Sugar; Jennifer's Cookies & Cupcakes and Cakes; Linda's Pastries; and Berkshire Pathways, a Program of Viability; – will compete for the best cupcake in the following categories: People's Choice, Best Tasting, and Most Creative.

The cost to attend is $35 in advance and $40 at the door and includes an Italian dinner prepared by UNICO of Pittsfield and cupcake tasting. At the end of the evening, a dozen full-size cupcakes from each bakery will be auctioned off to the highest bidders. All attendees are eligible to bid.

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning January 11, 2019 at the NAMI Berkshire County Office, 333 East St, Rm 417, Pittsfield (phone: 413-443-1666), at Elm Street Hardware, 129 Elm St. Pittsfield (phone: 413-442-9558) or by going here . Last year, tickets sold out a week prior to the event, so purchasing tickets in advance is strongly recommended.

All proceeds support the programs of NAMI Berkshire County, which provides information, referrals, classes, workshops, support groups and advocacy to family members and caregivers of people living with mental illnesses throughout Berkshire County. You can get more information about NAMI Berkshire County, by going here.

