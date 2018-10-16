Get Ready For This Weekend’s “DRUM FEST”

The 9th annual Berkshire Drum Fest will be held this Saturday and Sunday, October 20th and 21st at The Windsor Town Hall on route 9 in Windsor, Massachusetts.

A concert will take place on Saturday night from 7 to 9 pm featuring performances by Namory Keita and The Berkshire Rhythm Keepers led by Aimee Gelinas, Chris Hairston and many more special guests....Doors open at 6:30 pm and you can also participate in a silent auction, browse through a world market place and watch a video presented by Tamarack Hollow as your suggested donation of $10 to $20 plus supports this treasured nature and cultural center that located in our back yard.

West African drum classes will be presented on Sunday at 10:30 am and again at 1 pm. Pre-registration is required as both 90 minute presentations will led by master drummer Namory Keita.

Participating sponsors for this event include a grant from The Town of Windsor, The Massachusetts Cultural Center Festivals, The Pittsfield Cultural Council, Adams Community Bank, The Berkshire Outdoor Center, Canyon Ranch, Wood Brothers Music, The Marketplace Cafe, Greylock Federal Credit Union, Toole Insurance, Stagg Percussion/EMD Music, Storey Publishing, Guido's Marketplace, Gaia Roots, Target and Panera Bread.