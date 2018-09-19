Get Ready to Swing

Swing Dance with 'One Straw Revolution' is coming up on Saturday, October 13 at Dewey Hall at 91 Main Street in Sheffield. The doors open at 7:00 P.M. There will be lessons with Jason Fenton at 7:30 P.M. and the live music kicks off at 8:00 P.M. There is a sliding fee scale $15-$20, with student ID: $10. No partner necessary and refreshments will be available.

'One Straw Revolution' plays the standards from the Swing era, when jazz, popular music and dance music were all the same tunes. Back then it was Big Bands, 18 or more musicians blowing like crazy. The band's hot rhythm section with a stand up bass, and three fine soloists (two guitars and a trombone) and a vocalist brings the old tunes to life in the here and now on the dance floor.

The band consists of the following members:

Tom Major - drums

Peter McEachern - trombone

Jon Suters - guitar

Roger Suters - bass

Charlie Tokarz - sax

For more information email: Beth@oldtonemusicfestival.com or call (413) 429 - 1176

