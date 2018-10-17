Get Spooked at Ramsdell Library

Another local, spooky event is coming up at the end of the month and it will be fun for the entire family especially the kids. Here are all of the details from the Town of Great Barrington .

The Housatonic Witch returns to the Ramsdell Library on Sunday, Oct. 28 , from 1-4 p.m, for an afternoon of Halloween fun. A Halloween Egg Hunt, Pumpkin Decorating, a viewing of "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and a birthday card for Frankenstein (he is 200 years old this year) will mark the day's events. Refreshments will be served. All ages are welcome to attend.