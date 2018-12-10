Get Your Copy

GREAT BARRINGTON – The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires (NPC) is currently distributing the third annual Giving Back guide throughout Berkshire County. The free publication is designed to facilitate connections between nonprofits and individuals wishing to donate or volunteer.

Berkshire County is home to approximately 1,000 registered nonprofit organizations. All of these are listed in the guide by category such as arts & culture, education, human services and youth. Additionally, there are over 100 profiles of nonprofits providing more information about their programs and ways to help.

The Nonprofit Center partnered with area business advertisers to make the 160-page booklet available free to the community just in time for the giving season. NPC founder Liana Toscanini said the guide has grown every year as more nonprofits participate to increase awareness of their missions. “The book is used by individuals to help plan year-end giving, and also by giving circles, agencies, and schools to organize donations and community service,” said Toscanini.

The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires helps nonprofits connect, learn and grow. For more information about the NPC, call (413) 645-3151 or visit their website

(article image, Liana Toscanini of NPC; press release sent to WSBS from Liana Toscanini for online and on-air use) )