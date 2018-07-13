Get Your Zoom Flume Water Park Tickets Now!
The nice weather is here, so instead of waiting until the July 21 Great Radio Auction, we thought we would give you an auction preview and offer you an exciting pair of tickets to Zoom Flume Water Park. The total retail value is $64 and we're letting them go for just $30! Call us now at 413-528-0860 to reserve your tickets or stop by WSBS Radio, 425 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230 during normal business hours (Monday - Friday from 8:00 A.M - 4:00 P.M.) and pick them up, while supplies last!
These Zoom Flume tickets are perfect for kids of all ages, as you'll enjoy over eight water slides and four pools! Challenge the Wild River or Black Vortex, or take on the Mighty Anaconda or, just float around all day in the lazy river. Zoom Flume water park is located in East Durham, NY.
Don't forget, the Great Radio Auction is coming up on Saturday, July 21 at 9:00 A.M. You can view item descriptions and get more information by going here