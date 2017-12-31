Gillian Anderson Confirms ‘X-Files’ Exit After Season 11

It seems like only yesterday we were welcoming Mulder and Scully back from a fourteen-year X-Files absence, and goodbyes may already be in order. Star Gillian Anderson doubles down on previous suggestions that Season 11 would mark the last for Dana Scully, so soak it in while you can.

Back at New York Comic-Con in October , Anderson crushed all our collective dreams with offhand comments that “I think this will be it for me,” though FOX representatives quickly corrected that Anderson “has not commented on returning as it’s premature in that she is currently filming the new event series.” Well, now that filming has ended, Anderson tells TVInsider that she’s standing by her first instinct:

I’ve said from the beginning this is it for me. I was a bit surprised by people’s [shocked] reaction to my announcement … because my understanding was that this was a single season.

Granted, Anderson allowed herself a bit of leeway in October, admitting “You may need to talk to me in a few years about that once I finally shut the door. You know, there’s always been this ‘maybe one more’ thing hanging over, but when the door is finally shut, call me up and ask me that question again.” Even then – creator Chris Carter specifies that Season 11 would not necessarily function as a series finale, as “There are a lot more X-Files stories to tell.”

We won’t wait long for insight into Scully’s future, as The X-Files Season 11 premieres this very Wednesday, January 3.