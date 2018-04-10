Girls Aloud Concert Coming to the Barn

PITTSFIELD- Miss Hall’s School seniors Anna Kim and Tiffany Luu will host a fundraising concert, Girls Aloud! Advocating Girls Empowerment on Sunday, April 29th from 12:30- 2:00 pm, at The Barn at the Egremont Village Inn ( 17 South Main Street, Egremont). A portion of the proceeds will benefit Berkshire HorseWorks, a 501c3 based in Richmond which provides EAGALA Model Equine Assisted Psychotherapy to those at risk and Equine Assisted Team building for organizations of all kinds. Ms. Kim has been interning at the organization during her senior year as part of the school’s Horizons program.

Tickets are limited.General admission is $15,and the student price is $12. (The student ID must be presented at the door on day of event.) One must reserve their tickets by emailing Anna Kim at skim@misshalls.org by April 21th. There will be a presale for Miss Hall’s students, families, staff, and faculty; all reserved tickets must be paid at the door day of the show. For further information regarding the performance, email Anna Kim at

skim@misshalls.org, or call Hayley Sumner at (413)698-3700 for details regarding Berkshire HorseWorks services .

The concert will contain music from various genres ranging from pop to jazz. All performers are music students and bands from Miss Hall’s School. Miss Hall’s School has a strong music program, and participating musicians are donating their time to join Kim and Luu for this one time benefit performance. The proceeds from the event will directly fund Berkshire HorseWorks confidence, leadership and empowerment equine assisted therapy programs for girls and women.

(press release sent to WSBS from Miss Hall's School for online and on-air use)